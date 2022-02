MF(c) DOOM

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Barnsley - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:11:10 AM » The last two times i have been to Barnsley it has been miserable 1-0 defeats, a toxic atmosphere and the death knel for the incumbent boro manager. These players are different though - 3-1 to Boro, looking forward to it.