February 26, 2022, 09:56:51 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..
Author
Topic: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian .. (Read 264 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 368
Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..
«
on:
February 24, 2022, 06:58:28 PM »
Will the Ukrainian invasion have repercussions ,ie promotion?
Winston
Posts: 880
Re: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..
«
Reply #1 on:
February 24, 2022, 07:05:54 PM »
I dont understand. Would they be excluded from the Premier League?
If so what happens to Chelsea?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 368
Re: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..
«
Reply #2 on:
February 24, 2022, 07:07:20 PM »
If it can be proved that owners are linked to Putin then all their assets in UK are frozen.
Winston
Posts: 880
Re: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..
«
Reply #3 on:
February 24, 2022, 07:09:10 PM »
Ah you mean like sanctions
Been hearing a lot about them lately
John Theone
Posts: 487
Re: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..
«
Reply #4 on:
February 24, 2022, 07:55:23 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 24, 2022, 07:07:20 PM
If it can be proved that owners are linked to Putin then all their assets in UK are frozen.
Interesting article.
https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/news/russian-tycoons-football-clubs-across-europe-billionaires-chelsea-roman-abramovich-bournemouth-demin
Winston
Posts: 880
Re: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..
«
Reply #5 on:
February 24, 2022, 08:19:25 PM »
Cant stand Chelsea
Winston
Posts: 880
Re: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..
«
Reply #6 on:
February 24, 2022, 08:49:13 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60506563
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 124
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:10:04 AM »
Close both Chelski n Bmuff down. Share resources with grass roots clubs.
