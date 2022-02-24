Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Bournemouth are owned by a Russian ..  (Read 115 times)
« on: Today at 06:58:28 PM »
Will the Ukrainian invasion have repercussions ,ie promotion?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:05:54 PM »
I dont understand. Would they be excluded from the Premier League?

If so what happens to Chelsea?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:07:20 PM »
If it can be proved that owners are linked to Putin then all their assets in UK are frozen.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:09:10 PM »
Ah you mean like sanctions  mcl

Been hearing a lot about them lately
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:55:23 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:07:20 PM
If it can be proved that owners are linked to Putin then all their assets in UK are frozen.

Interesting article.

https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/news/russian-tycoons-football-clubs-across-europe-billionaires-chelsea-roman-abramovich-bournemouth-demin
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:19:25 PM »
Cant stand Chelsea

« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:49:13 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60506563
