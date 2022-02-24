Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 27, 2022, 04:29:46 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Headset Times
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Headset Times (Read 398 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Headset Times
«
on:
February 24, 2022, 05:14:39 PM »
Would it be possible to put all of headsets News of The World posts into a separate section please?
Just to make it a bit easier to see if there is anything else worth reading ?
Ta like
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #1 on:
February 24, 2022, 05:31:22 PM »
Why don't you kill yourself, you boring prat?
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 596
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #2 on:
February 24, 2022, 06:23:41 PM »
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #3 on:
February 24, 2022, 06:50:11 PM »
Logged
Technician
Offline
Posts: 89
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #4 on:
February 25, 2022, 10:00:46 AM »
This site should be renamed comeonheadset.
No other cnut posts in it.
Hanging on by the bones of it's arse.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 505
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #5 on:
February 25, 2022, 10:08:32 AM »
Quote from: Technician on February 25, 2022, 10:00:46 AM
This site should be renamed comeonheadset.
No other cnut posts in it.
Hanging on by the bones of it's arse.
A splendidly mixed metaphor to start the day
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 746
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #6 on:
February 25, 2022, 12:47:59 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 572
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #7 on:
February 25, 2022, 03:52:19 PM »
Quote from: Technician on February 25, 2022, 10:00:46 AM
This site should be renamed comeonheadset.
No other cnut posts in it.
Hanging on by the bones of it's arse.
as we brits would say i'm last man standing
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 887
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:49:58 PM »
Change of plan
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-aViyYW2E
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 572
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:47:46 AM »
deary me.....
he is only in the mix again...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptCgCFSx4uQ&ab_
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 572
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:09:04 AM »
i think he has had to much ecstasy
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...