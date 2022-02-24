Welcome,
February 26, 2022, 09:50:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Headset Times
Author
Topic: Headset Times (Read 278 times)
John Theone
Headset Times
«
on:
February 24, 2022, 05:14:39 PM
Would it be possible to put all of headsets News of The World posts into a separate section please?
Just to make it a bit easier to see if there is anything else worth reading ?
Ta like
Erimus44
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #1 on:
February 24, 2022, 05:31:22 PM
Why don't you kill yourself, you boring prat?
LeeTublin
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #2 on:
February 24, 2022, 06:23:41 PM
John Theone
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #3 on:
February 24, 2022, 06:50:11 PM
Technician
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:00:46 AM
This site should be renamed comeonheadset.
No other cnut posts in it.
Hanging on by the bones of it's arse.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:08:32 AM
Quote from: Technician on
Yesterday
at 10:00:46 AM
This site should be renamed comeonheadset.
No other cnut posts in it.
Hanging on by the bones of it's arse.
A splendidly mixed metaphor to start the day
El Capitan
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:47:59 PM
headset
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:51:00 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:14:39 PM
Would it be possible to put all of headsets News of The World posts into a separate section please?
Just to make it a bit easier to see if there is anything else worth reading ?
Ta like
this is not radio one fella I dont take or do requests - im a lone wolf
headset
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:52:19 PM
Quote from: Technician on
Yesterday
at 10:00:46 AM
This site should be renamed comeonheadset.
No other cnut posts in it.
Hanging on by the bones of it's arse.
as we brits would say i'm last man standing
Winston
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
Today at 07:49:58 PM
Change of plan
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-aViyYW2E
headset
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
Today at 08:39:26 PM
i won't copy you in... out ov respect...
...
brians in the house with reflections....ITK ...o my god dear me ....
headset
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
Today at 08:43:05 PM
hes ITK again..
headset
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
Today at 09:02:30 PM
john the one is as hard as they come...
i only wish i came from boro...im just a sad' Darlo' bastard
headset
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
Today at 09:17:10 PM
steady on john the one u fake cunt ... you might ov met your match here big lad...
don't be sniffing behind towesry;s arse for protection...
this is headset and johntheone talk...... u fake named cunt...
headset
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
Today at 09:21:37 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:14:39 PM
Would it be possible to put all of headsets News of The World posts into a separate section please?
Just to make it a bit easier to see if there is anything else worth reading ?
Ta like
the main man.
headset
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
Today at 09:40:31 PM
come on john... u must no the score ...some back in the day tune.!!
soz im john the one the darlo fake!!!
:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygU0edyCQjo
Login with username, password and session length
