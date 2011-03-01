Welcome,
February 25, 2022, 01:41:43 PM
Headset Times
Author
Topic: Headset Times (Read 170 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Headset Times
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:14:39 PM »
Would it be possible to put all of headsets News of The World posts into a separate section please?
Just to make it a bit easier to see if there is anything else worth reading ?
Ta like
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:31:22 PM »
Why don't you kill yourself, you boring prat?
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 595
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:23:41 PM »
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:50:11 PM »
Technician
Offline
Posts: 89
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:00:46 AM »
This site should be renamed comeonheadset.
No other cnut posts in it.
Hanging on by the bones of it's arse.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 506
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:08:32 AM »
Quote from: Technician on
Today
at 10:00:46 AM
This site should be renamed comeonheadset.
No other cnut posts in it.
Hanging on by the bones of it's arse.
A splendidly mixed metaphor to start the day
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 742
Re: Headset Times
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:47:59 PM »
