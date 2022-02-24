Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2022
Russia has invaded Ukraine, at the same time as the UN security council
Pigeon droppings
Broascasts a live meeting asking him not to!

He wants to "de-militarise and de-nazify" the area!

The guy is an off the scale loony!
Winston
The world is crazy these days

Casualties already being reported

Erimus44
Small man syndrome with a disappearing thatch. Just like wacky Ken on RR.
