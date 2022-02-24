Welcome,
February 24, 2022, 10:31:02 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Russia has invaded Ukraine, at the same time as the UN security council
Topic: Russia has invaded Ukraine, at the same time as the UN security council (Read 68 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 424
Russia has invaded Ukraine, at the same time as the UN security council
Broascasts a live meeting asking him not to!
He wants to "de-militarise and de-nazify" the area!
The guy is an off the scale loony!
Winston
Offline
Posts: 868
Re: Russia has invaded Ukraine, at the same time as the UN security council
The world is crazy these days
Casualties already being reported
