Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2022, 05:56:44 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Russia has invaded Ukraine, at the same time as the UN security council  (Read 10 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 424


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:29:16 AM »
Broascasts a live meeting asking him not to!

He wants to "de-militarise and de-nazify" the area!

The guy is an off the scale loony!
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:19 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 