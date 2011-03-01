Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 24, 2022, 06:15:57 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Leeds
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Leeds (Read 115 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 502
Leeds
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:44 PM »
Their arses are starting to clap. The table shows them to be in big trouble
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 897
Re: Leeds
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:00 PM »
The jawdees too!
Burnley have everything in their hands.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 847
Re: Leeds
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:10:50 PM »
33 goals conceded in their last 11 premier league games, 10 in the last 2. Fucking excellent
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...