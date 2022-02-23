Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2022, 09:25:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hemington fire starters  (Read 283 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 905


View Profile WWW
« on: February 23, 2022, 06:22:11 PM »
Im sat on my couch in my luxury abode on Aviemore Road at midnight.
I suddenly smell burning, the burning 🔥 smell that says youre bang in trouble.
Checked the house and upon looking out the window I see that those little twats have set fire to the hedges nearby.

With a down wind taking the flames towards to houses. I can only assume that it was a deliberate attempt to damage property.

I blame the Tories
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 872


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 23, 2022, 07:01:18 PM »
I blame the Tories

Why, did the twats deny it when they were caught red handed  charles
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 905


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: February 23, 2022, 07:29:23 PM »
Its Incendiary behaviour
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 872


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 23, 2022, 08:03:53 PM »
  for ben
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 905


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: February 23, 2022, 08:44:51 PM »
Did you just assume my gender?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 161


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 23, 2022, 08:56:50 PM »
Ben,ya fucking pussy,come on over to the F's,..............that's where all ya firestartin,car stealin,granny rapin,burgly burgling, honky fucking tonkling ,originated,......well, it didn't really, it originated when they cleaned out 'over the border 'then whinny  bronx,.............you  know the crack,.......p.s.............there are more people in hemlington of African descent than there are people of stainton descent..............I think that good thing mister.
Fuk I'm fuck 🏜 🐘x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 898


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:15:32 PM »
It looks like Bens hunch was right!

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/hemlington-yobs-leave-young-passengers-23243656
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 