February 28, 2022, 09:25:34 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hemington fire starters
Author
Topic: Hemington fire starters (Read 283 times)
Ben G
Hemington fire starters
«
on:
February 23, 2022, 06:22:11 PM »
Im sat on my couch in my luxury abode on Aviemore Road at midnight.
I suddenly smell burning, the burning 🔥 smell that says youre bang in trouble.
Checked the house and upon looking out the window I see that those little twats have set fire to the hedges nearby.
With a down wind taking the flames towards to houses. I can only assume that it was a deliberate attempt to damage property.
I blame the Tories
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Re: Hemington fire starters
«
Reply #1 on:
February 23, 2022, 07:01:18 PM »
I blame the Tories
Why, did the twats deny it when they were caught red handed
Ben G
Re: Hemington fire starters
«
Reply #2 on:
February 23, 2022, 07:29:23 PM »
Its Incendiary behaviour
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Re: Hemington fire starters
«
Reply #3 on:
February 23, 2022, 08:03:53 PM »
for ben
Ben G
Re: Hemington fire starters
«
Reply #4 on:
February 23, 2022, 08:44:51 PM »
Did you just assume my gender?
Tory Cunt
Bob_Ender
Re: Hemington fire starters
«
Reply #5 on:
February 23, 2022, 08:56:50 PM »
Ben,ya fucking pussy,come on over to the F's,..............that's where all ya firestartin,car stealin,granny rapin,burgly burgling, honky fucking tonkling ,originated,......well, it didn't really, it originated when they cleaned out 'over the border 'then whinny bronx,.............you know the crack,.......p.s.............there are more people in hemlington of African descent than there are people of stainton descent..............I think that good thing mister.
Fuk I'm fuck 🏜 🐘x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Winston
Re: Hemington fire starters
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:15:32 PM »
It looks like Bens hunch was right!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/hemlington-yobs-leave-young-passengers-23243656
