Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 893





Mountain KingPosts: 4 893

Hemington fire starters « on: Today at 06:22:11 PM » Im sat on my couch in my luxury abode on Aviemore Road at midnight.

I suddenly smell burning, the burning 🔥 smell that says youre bang in trouble.

Checked the house and upon looking out the window I see that those little twats have set fire to the hedges nearby.



With a down wind taking the flames towards to houses. I can only assume that it was a deliberate attempt to damage property.



I blame the Tories