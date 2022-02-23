Welcome,
February 23, 2022, 07:53:48 PM
Hemington fire starters
Author
Topic: Hemington fire starters (Read 56 times)
Ben G
Hemington fire starters
Today
at 06:22:11 PM »
Im sat on my couch in my luxury abode on Aviemore Road at midnight.
I suddenly smell burning, the burning 🔥 smell that says youre bang in trouble.
Checked the house and upon looking out the window I see that those little twats have set fire to the hedges nearby.
With a down wind taking the flames towards to houses. I can only assume that it was a deliberate attempt to damage property.
I blame the Tories
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Re: Hemington fire starters
Today
at 07:01:18 PM »
I blame the Tories
Why, did the twats deny it when they were caught red handed
Ben G
Re: Hemington fire starters
Today
at 07:29:23 PM »
Its Incendiary behaviour
