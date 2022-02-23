Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2022, 07:53:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hemington fire starters  (Read 55 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 892


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 06:22:11 PM »
Im sat on my couch in my luxury abode on Aviemore Road at midnight.
I suddenly smell burning, the burning 🔥 smell that says youre bang in trouble.
Checked the house and upon looking out the window I see that those little twats have set fire to the hedges nearby.

With a down wind taking the flames towards to houses. I can only assume that it was a deliberate attempt to damage property.

I blame the Tories
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 834


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:18 PM »
I blame the Tories

Why, did the twats deny it when they were caught red handed  charles
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 892


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:29:23 PM »
Its Incendiary behaviour
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 