Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 28, 2022, 07:15:09 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Today is deadline day for cheating Derby
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Today is deadline day for cheating Derby (Read 182 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 428
Today is deadline day for cheating Derby
«
on:
February 23, 2022, 02:08:25 PM »
Expect any bidding action to start late tonight!
Personally, I hope it's a "no news" day!
In the words the cheats fans like to use......."DUCK DCFC"!
«
Last Edit: February 23, 2022, 02:12:49 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 897
Re: Today is deadline day for cheating Derby
«
Reply #1 on:
February 23, 2022, 10:18:09 PM »
They need to now explain/prove how they will fund the club until the end of the season
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 897
Re: Today is deadline day for cheating Derby
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:29:12 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60559677
Its not looking good for Derby
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...