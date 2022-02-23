Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2022, 04:23:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Red Roar / FMTTM  (Read 993 times)
TommyDickfingers

Offline Offline

Posts: 16


View Profile
« on: February 23, 2022, 11:14:27 AM »
I like to read all boards and participate if possible.

Still on a temporary ban from FMTTM that has been nearly a year !!

Registered with Red Roar and no answer back after two weeks ?

Traffic must be great on both sites then
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 884


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 23, 2022, 11:42:15 AM »
Red Roar could do with a contact link or email address for queries like that

Btw your ban doesnt sound very temporary  mcl
Logged
TommyDickfingers

Offline Offline

Posts: 16


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 23, 2022, 11:47:47 AM »
I know

I've contacted them several times and they don't even have the right to reply and I still don't know why I was banned.

Meanwhile Smalltown carries on with regular insulting of posters when they don't agree with him
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 746


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 23, 2022, 01:31:25 PM »
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 746


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 23, 2022, 01:31:47 PM »
Shit, wrong account  souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TommyDickfingers

Offline Offline

Posts: 16


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 23, 2022, 02:46:56 PM »
haha ......... nice one

Whom I logged in as now ??
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 487



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 23, 2022, 10:01:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2022, 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:

I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 483


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 23, 2022, 11:07:00 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on February 23, 2022, 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2022, 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:

I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?



Does it still have more admins than users??
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 899


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: February 23, 2022, 11:26:17 PM »
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.

Logged
Tory Cunt
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 641



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 24, 2022, 08:50:23 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on February 23, 2022, 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.



We're fucking not like!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 508



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 24, 2022, 09:18:56 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2022, 08:50:23 AM
Quote from: Ben G on February 23, 2022, 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.



We're fucking not like!

 :alf: :alf:   :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 746


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 24, 2022, 03:04:31 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on February 23, 2022, 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2022, 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:

I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?





Can you put in a good word for me mate?  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 456


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM »
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 487



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 24, 2022, 05:08:28 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on February 23, 2022, 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.



Agree

Recently leaked footage of the COB detachment

 :nige: charles

https://youtu.be/W2jgrGtiYHE
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 487



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Logged
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 456


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: February 24, 2022, 05:30:42 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?



Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 746


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: February 24, 2022, 06:12:55 PM »
 mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 595


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: February 24, 2022, 06:37:43 PM »
Kens ok just a bit obsessed with this place and Flyme.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 487



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: February 24, 2022, 06:48:00 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?



Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?

Gutless keyboard warrior....

 
Logged
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 456


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: February 24, 2022, 07:14:35 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 06:48:00 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?



Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?

Gutless keyboard warrior....

 

The irony. Crawl back into Ken's bosom, you fucking puppet.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 487



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: February 24, 2022, 07:50:08 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 07:14:35 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 06:48:00 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?



Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?

Gutless keyboard warrior....

 

The irony. Crawl back into Ken's bosom, you fucking puppet.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 746


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:47:36 PM »
 Nekder365(Admin)  Administrator
#1

PRICK. If thats you MK i will give your address to who is looking for you!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 746


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:06:44 PM »
RR MODERATOR #1 :

Why cant RR be a voice of the fans and be invited to press conferences and supporter meetings??



RR MODERATOR #2 :







 monkey klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 222


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:23:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:06:44 PM
RR MODERATOR #1 :

Why cant RR be a voice of the fans and be invited to press conferences and supporter meetings??



RR MODERATOR #2 :







 monkey klins

monkey

it must have changed its format again - I still can't get on the cunt. i must be on a year's ban Ken must think he is Putin lost


Its easier to get back on fly me after a banning than is getting back on raw rava
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 746


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:40:10 PM »
Just use a different browser on your phone mate  :like: :like: :nige: :meltdown:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 483


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:02:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:06:44 PM
RR MODERATOR #1 :

Why cant RR be a voice of the fans and be invited to press conferences and supporter meetings??



RR MODERATOR #2 :







 monkey klins

Yes I cant imagine why the club wouldnt want to have them along when they could be making measured, nuanced contributions like that.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 054


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:50:17 PM »
Pakistanistan 
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 222


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:41:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:40:10 PM
Just use a different browser on your phone mate  :like: :like: :nige: :meltdown:

got it :like:
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Online Online

Posts: 14



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:36:54 PM »
Ken of Red Rage often rants into the ether about threads on other boards he never bothers linking
souey

No Context Ken
:basil:
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 884


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:57:03 PM »
He should apply to the fans forum

Thats my advice Ken, Ill even write your application for you  mcl
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 222


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:11:41 PM »
Yes I'm with those above.

Middlesbrough Fc is an all-inclusive club - that includes you Kenny lad - so put up and get your board/supporters forum application in or shut up. your call 'internet ken' mcl


fuck me boro's gone behind lost
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 