February 26, 2022, 04:23:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Red Roar / FMTTM
Author
Topic: Red Roar / FMTTM (Read 992 times)
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 16
Red Roar / FMTTM
«
on:
February 23, 2022, 11:14:27 AM
I like to read all boards and participate if possible.
Still on a temporary ban from FMTTM that has been nearly a year !!
Registered with Red Roar and no answer back after two weeks ?
Traffic must be great on both sites then
Winston
Online
Posts: 884
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #1 on:
February 23, 2022, 11:42:15 AM
Red Roar could do with a contact link or email address for queries like that
Btw your ban doesnt sound very temporary
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 16
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #2 on:
February 23, 2022, 11:47:47 AM
I know
I've contacted them several times and they don't even have the right to reply and I still don't know why I was banned.
Meanwhile Smalltown carries on with regular insulting of posters when they don't agree with him
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 746
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #3 on:
February 23, 2022, 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 746
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #4 on:
February 23, 2022, 01:31:47 PM
Shit, wrong account
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 16
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #5 on:
February 23, 2022, 02:46:56 PM
haha ......... nice one
Whom I logged in as now ??
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #6 on:
February 23, 2022, 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2022, 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration
I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 483
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #7 on:
February 23, 2022, 11:07:00 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 23, 2022, 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2022, 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration
I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Does it still have more admins than users??
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 899
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #8 on:
February 23, 2022, 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.
Were brothers in arms in different regiments.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 641
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #9 on:
February 24, 2022, 08:50:23 AM
Quote from: Ben G on February 23, 2022, 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.
Were brothers in arms in different regiments.
We're fucking not like!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 508
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #10 on:
February 24, 2022, 09:18:56 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2022, 08:50:23 AM
Quote from: Ben G on February 23, 2022, 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.
Were brothers in arms in different regiments.
We're fucking not like!
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 746
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #11 on:
February 24, 2022, 03:04:31 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 23, 2022, 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 23, 2022, 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration
I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Can you put in a good word for me mate?
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #12 on:
February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #13 on:
February 24, 2022, 05:08:28 PM
Quote from: Ben G on February 23, 2022, 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.
Were brothers in arms in different regiments.
Agree
Recently leaked footage of the COB detachment
https://youtu.be/W2jgrGtiYHE
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #14 on:
February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #15 on:
February 24, 2022, 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 746
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #16 on:
February 24, 2022, 06:12:55 PM
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 595
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #17 on:
February 24, 2022, 06:37:43 PM
Kens ok just a bit obsessed with this place and Flyme.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #18 on:
February 24, 2022, 06:48:00 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
Gutless keyboard warrior....
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #19 on:
February 24, 2022, 07:14:35 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 06:48:00 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
Gutless keyboard warrior....
The irony. Crawl back into Ken's bosom, you fucking puppet.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #20 on:
February 24, 2022, 07:50:08 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 07:14:35 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 06:48:00 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on February 24, 2022, 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on February 24, 2022, 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
Gutless keyboard warrior....
The irony. Crawl back into Ken's bosom, you fucking puppet.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 746
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 01:47:36 PM »
Nekder365(Admin) Administrator
#1
PRICK. If thats you MK i will give your address to who is looking for you!
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 746
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:44 PM »
RR MODERATOR #1 :
Why cant RR be a voice of the fans and be invited to press conferences and supporter meetings??
RR MODERATOR #2 :
headset
Online
Posts: 5 222
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 04:23:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:06:44 PM
RR MODERATOR #1 :
Why cant RR be a voice of the fans and be invited to press conferences and supporter meetings??
RR MODERATOR #2 :
it must have changed its format again - I still can't get on the cunt. i must be on a year's ban Ken must think he is Putin
Its easier to get back on fly me after a banning than is getting back on raw
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 746
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 05:40:10 PM »
Just use a different browser on your phone mate
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 483
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 07:02:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:06:44 PM
RR MODERATOR #1 :
Why cant RR be a voice of the fans and be invited to press conferences and supporter meetings??
RR MODERATOR #2 :
Yes I cant imagine why the club wouldnt want to have them along when they could be making measured, nuanced contributions like that.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 054
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 08:50:17 PM »
Pakistanistan
headset
Online
Posts: 5 222
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 06:41:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:40:10 PM
Just use a different browser on your phone mate
got it
Henry Chinaski
Online
Posts: 14
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 03:36:54 PM »
Ken of Red Rage often rants into the ether about threads on other boards he never bothers linking
No Context Ken
Winston
Online
Posts: 884
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 03:57:03 PM »
He should apply to the fans forum
Thats my advice Ken, Ill even write your application for you
headset
Online
Posts: 5 222
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 04:11:41 PM »
Yes I'm with those above.
Middlesbrough Fc is an all-inclusive club - that includes you Kenny lad - so put up and get your board/supporters forum application in or shut up. your call 'internet ken'
fuck me boro's gone behind
