TommyDickfingers

Offline



Posts: 16





Posts: 16 Red Roar / FMTTM « on: February 23, 2022, 11:14:27 AM » I like to read all boards and participate if possible.



Still on a temporary ban from FMTTM that has been nearly a year !!



Registered with Red Roar and no answer back after two weeks ?



Traffic must be great on both sites then Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 879





Posts: 879 Re: Red Roar / FMTTM « Reply #1 on: February 23, 2022, 11:42:15 AM »



Btw your ban doesn’t sound very temporary Red Roar could do with a contact link or email address for queries like thatBtw your ban doesn’t sound very temporary Logged

TommyDickfingers

Offline



Posts: 16





Posts: 16 Re: Red Roar / FMTTM « Reply #2 on: February 23, 2022, 11:47:47 AM » I know



I've contacted them several times and they don't even have the right to reply and I still don't know why I was banned.



Meanwhile Smalltown carries on with regular insulting of posters when they don't agree with him Logged

Erimus44

Offline



Posts: 456





Posts: 456 Re: Red Roar / FMTTM « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:05:26 PM » Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline. Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 45 745





Posts: 45 745 Re: Red Roar / FMTTM « Reply #21 on: Today at 01:47:36 PM »

#1



PRICK. If thats you MK i will give your address to who is looking for you!









Nekder365(Admin) Administrator#1PRICK. If thats you MK i will give your address to who is looking for you! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 45 745





Posts: 45 745 Re: Red Roar / FMTTM « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:06:44 PM »



Why can’t RR be a voice of the fans and be invited to press conferences and supporter meetings??







RR MODERATOR #2 :















RR MODERATOR #1 :Why can’t RR be a voice of the fans and be invited to press conferences and supporter meetings??RR MODERATOR #2 : Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.