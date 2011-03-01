Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2022, 08:00:05 PM
Author Topic: Red Roar / FMTTM  (Read 573 times)
TommyDickfingers

« on: Yesterday at 11:14:27 AM »
I like to read all boards and participate if possible.

Still on a temporary ban from FMTTM that has been nearly a year !!

Registered with Red Roar and no answer back after two weeks ?

Traffic must be great on both sites then
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 AM »
Red Roar could do with a contact link or email address for queries like that

Btw your ban doesnt sound very temporary  mcl
TommyDickfingers

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 AM »
I know

I've contacted them several times and they don't even have the right to reply and I still don't know why I was banned.

Meanwhile Smalltown carries on with regular insulting of posters when they don't agree with him
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:31:25 PM »
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:31:47 PM »
Shit, wrong account  souey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TommyDickfingers

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:46:56 PM »
haha ......... nice one

Whom I logged in as now ??
John Theone
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:01:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:

I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:

I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?



Does it still have more admins than users??
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 PM »
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.

Tory Cunt
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:50:23 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.



We're fucking not like!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:18:56 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:50:23 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.



We're fucking not like!

 :alf: :alf:   :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:04:31 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:

I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?





Can you put in a good word for me mate?  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Erimus44
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:05:26 PM »
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
John Theone
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:08:28 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.



Agree

Recently leaked footage of the COB detachment

 :nige: charles

https://youtu.be/W2jgrGtiYHE
John Theone
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:09:55 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Erimus44
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:30:42 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?



Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:12:55 PM »
 mick
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LeeTublin
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:37:43 PM »
Kens ok just a bit obsessed with this place and Flyme.
John Theone
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:48:00 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?



Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?

Gutless keyboard warrior....

 
Erimus44
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:14:35 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 06:48:00 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?



Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?

Gutless keyboard warrior....

 

The irony. Crawl back into Ken's bosom, you fucking puppet.
John Theone
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:50:08 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 07:14:35 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 06:48:00 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.

I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?



Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?

Gutless keyboard warrior....

 

The irony. Crawl back into Ken's bosom, you fucking puppet.
