Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 24, 2022, 07:59:59 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Red Roar / FMTTM
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Red Roar / FMTTM (Read 572 times)
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 16
Red Roar / FMTTM
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:27 AM »
I like to read all boards and participate if possible.
Still on a temporary ban from FMTTM that has been nearly a year !!
Registered with Red Roar and no answer back after two weeks ?
Traffic must be great on both sites then
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 874
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:15 AM »
Red Roar could do with a contact link or email address for queries like that
Btw your ban doesnt sound very temporary
Logged
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 16
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:47 AM »
I know
I've contacted them several times and they don't even have the right to reply and I still don't know why I was banned.
Meanwhile Smalltown carries on with regular insulting of posters when they don't agree with him
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 741
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:31:25 PM »
Theyve finally accepted my registration
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 741
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:31:47 PM »
Shit, wrong account
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 16
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:46:56 PM »
haha ......... nice one
Whom I logged in as now ??
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration
I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 481
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:00 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration
I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Does it still have more admins than users??
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 897
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:17 PM »
RR isnt our rival site at all.
Were brothers in arms in different regiments.
Logged
Tory Cunt
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 640
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:50:23 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.
Were brothers in arms in different regiments.
We're fucking not like!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 502
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:18:56 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 08:50:23 AM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.
Were brothers in arms in different regiments.
We're fucking not like!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 741
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:04:31 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration
I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Can you put in a good word for me mate?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:05:26 PM »
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:08:28 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.
Were brothers in arms in different regiments.
Agree
Recently leaked footage of the COB detachment
https://youtu.be/W2jgrGtiYHE
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:09:55 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:30:42 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 741
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:12:55 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 595
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:37:43 PM »
Kens ok just a bit obsessed with this place and Flyme.
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:48:00 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
Gutless keyboard warrior....
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:14:35 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 06:48:00 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
Gutless keyboard warrior....
The irony. Crawl back into Ken's bosom, you fucking puppet.
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 487
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 07:50:08 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 07:14:35 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 06:48:00 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 05:30:42 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 05:09:55 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 03:05:26 PM
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
I bet you wouldn't like to challenge that in person?
Are you his little pet attack terrier he sends over here to defend his honour, you pathetic fucking chinless nonce?
Gutless keyboard warrior....
The irony. Crawl back into Ken's bosom, you fucking puppet.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...