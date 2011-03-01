Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Red Roar / FMTTM  (Read 441 times)
TommyDickfingers

Posts: 16


« on: Yesterday at 11:14:27 AM »
I like to read all boards and participate if possible.

Still on a temporary ban from FMTTM that has been nearly a year !!

Registered with Red Roar and no answer back after two weeks ?

Traffic must be great on both sites then
Winston
Posts: 870


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 AM »
Red Roar could do with a contact link or email address for queries like that

Btw your ban doesnt sound very temporary  mcl
TommyDickfingers

Posts: 16


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 AM »
I know

I've contacted them several times and they don't even have the right to reply and I still don't know why I was banned.

Meanwhile Smalltown carries on with regular insulting of posters when they don't agree with him
El Capitan
Posts: 45 740


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:31:25 PM »
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 740


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:31:47 PM »
Shit, wrong account  souey
TommyDickfingers

Posts: 16


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:46:56 PM »
haha ......... nice one

Whom I logged in as now ??
John Theone
Posts: 476



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:01:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:

I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Bernie
Posts: 7 480


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:

I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?



Does it still have more admins than users??
Ben G
Posts: 4 897


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 PM »
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.

MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 640



« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:50:23 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.



We're fucking not like!
Posts: 17 501



« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:18:56 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:50:23 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:26:17 PM
RR isnt our rival site at all.

Were brothers in arms in different regiments.



We're fucking not like!

 :alf: :alf:   :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 740


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:04:31 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:

I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?





Can you put in a good word for me mate?  lost
Erimus44
Posts: 451


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:05:26 PM »
Ken's mental breakdowns on RR are quite funny in all honesty. Reckon he's about 5'7" with a Norwood V hairline.
