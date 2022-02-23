Welcome,
February 23, 2022

ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Red Roar / FMTTM
Author
Topic: Red Roar / FMTTM
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 16
Red Roar / FMTTM
«
on:
Today
at 11:14:27 AM »
I like to read all boards and participate if possible.
Still on a temporary ban from FMTTM that has been nearly a year !!
Registered with Red Roar and no answer back after two weeks ?
Traffic must be great on both sites then
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 866
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:42:15 AM »
Red Roar could do with a contact link or email address for queries like that
Btw your ban doesnt sound very temporary
Logged
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 16
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:47:47 AM »
I know
I've contacted them several times and they don't even have the right to reply and I still don't know why I was banned.
Meanwhile Smalltown carries on with regular insulting of posters when they don't agree with him
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 739
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:31:25 PM »
Theyve finally accepted my registration
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 739
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:31:47 PM »
Shit, wrong account
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TommyDickfingers
Offline
Posts: 16
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:46:56 PM »
haha ......... nice one
Whom I logged in as now ??
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 476
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:01:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration
I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 480
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:07:00 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 10:01:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration
I'm surprised you'd even try after what you've said about RR?
Does it still have more admins than users??
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 896
Re: Red Roar / FMTTM
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:26:17 PM »
RR isnt our rival site at all.
Were brothers in arms in different regiments.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Loading...