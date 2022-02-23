Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2022
Red Roar / FMTTM
TommyDickfingers

Today at 11:14:27 AM
I like to read all boards and participate if possible.

Still on a temporary ban from FMTTM that has been nearly a year !!

Registered with Red Roar and no answer back after two weeks ?

Traffic must be great on both sites then
Winston
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:42:15 AM
Red Roar could do with a contact link or email address for queries like that

Btw your ban doesnt sound very temporary  mcl
TommyDickfingers

Reply #2 on: Today at 11:47:47 AM
I know

I've contacted them several times and they don't even have the right to reply and I still don't know why I was banned.

Meanwhile Smalltown carries on with regular insulting of posters when they don't agree with him
El Capitan
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:31:25 PM
Theyve finally accepted my registration  :homer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:31:47 PM
Shit, wrong account  souey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TommyDickfingers

Reply #5 on: Today at 02:46:56 PM
haha ......... nice one

Whom I logged in as now ??
