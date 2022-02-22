Welcome,
February 22, 2022, 02:26:27 PM
Just tried to watch a film I saw advertised on TV. The Duke
Topic: Just tried to watch a film I saw advertised on TV. The Duke
Just tried to watch a film I saw advertised on TV. The Duke
Starring Jim Broadbent anf Helen Mirren!
I didn't realise it's a Geordie accent film! I lasted about 25 mins, but it's soooooo slow,,,,and those horrid accents!
