February 25, 2022, 12:55:31 AM
News:
Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Author
Topic: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis (Read 679 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 424
Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
on:
February 22, 2022, 01:12:14 PM »
........and probably had his head flushed down the bog a few times in his school days!
Bully's were usually bullied in their earlier lives! Poor little Vlad was probably the school weakling who now wants to gesticulate and posture to show how much of a man he is!
He's nowt but a fanny!
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #1 on:
February 22, 2022, 01:25:10 PM »
With a willing army behind him
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #2 on:
February 22, 2022, 04:09:14 PM »
smallcock or not - no pun intended if the real one is looking in
he is still a dangerous man to be in a position of power and whilst the end game he will not win - he could still cause alot of carnage and death should he wish to it.
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 048
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #3 on:
February 22, 2022, 06:53:49 PM »
With a withering, ditherey old man in the white house, Putin is doing what he wants.
Thing is , Trump would have convinced him to avoid this mess.
Ukraine's best way to avoid a terrible war would be to reject NATO and EU membership. Regards Crimea, it's pretty much Russian anyway.
They better not be expecting the west to run to their aid, as we are fed up with war and dont want anymore younguns sent to die.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #4 on:
February 22, 2022, 07:08:49 PM »
Trump
he scared the little fat Korean.
Hes picked his time like. Biden in the white house, Boris in Downing Street. He must be shaking in his boots.
Good job we have maintained our military might. Oh hang on.
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 048
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #5 on:
February 22, 2022, 07:16:51 PM »
'Our military might' ?
We are part of NATO, it's up to other countries to step up also, rather than just rely on us and the US.
Such disdain for Trump, but I am sure he would have talked Putin down.
And remember he blasted some NATO countries for their lack of military spending per GDP, ie Germany
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #6 on:
February 22, 2022, 07:25:52 PM »
I have nothing but disdain for Trump. Hes like a spoilt kid who caused the death of his own citizens by inciting a riot because he couldnt accept defeat. He cosied up to Putin while the twat was planning this mess. Hes in the Kremlin laughing his tits off at the west.
Plus hes a raving nut case with an obsession about Ukraine.
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 142
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #7 on:
February 23, 2022, 07:32:55 PM »
Robbso, there will be a lot more people killed on Creepy Joe's watch. He messed up afghan retreat and done next to nothing against the ruskies which will end up with many innocent being killed. The Don would have prevented war in Ukraine without a doubt. the Don might not be everyones cup of tea, but he did a damn sight more than Sleepy has done, like it or not
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #8 on:
February 23, 2022, 07:50:28 PM »
Like what? He started the withdrawal of American troops.
Putin has been planning this for years, building up gold reserves and ensuring they have hardly any national debt. All the while Donald was fluttering his eyelashes at him. Blokes a fraud.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #9 on:
February 23, 2022, 09:59:46 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on February 23, 2022, 07:50:28 PM
Like what? He started the withdrawal of American troops.
Putin has been planning this for years, building up gold reserves and ensuring they have hardly any national debt. All the while Donald was fluttering his eyelashes at him. Blokes a fraud.
Talking out of your arse (again) there mate
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/24/russias-government-debt-rose-40-in-2020-a73044
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:28:53 AM »
The Moscow times
Despite the jump, Russias level of government debt is still one of the lowest in the world
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 06:37:26 AM by Robbso
»
Winston
Offline
Posts: 878
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:24 AM »
Radio 4 have been saying theres likely to be a cyber attack
I suspect we might start seeing messages like Putin has a massive cock and Vlad definitely wasnt bullied at school
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:27 AM »
Game over
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 897
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:50 AM »
Putin is a lying cunt and probably wanks cats
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 502
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:16 AM »
Whereas our government never, ever, tell lies, no siree
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 365
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:58 AM »
I see the EU has really put the frighteners on Vlad the Invader.. What an utterly useless scam organization. I suppose the Germans are still getting 70% of their gas from Russia.
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 02:57:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:55:16 AM
Whereas our government never, ever, tell lies, no siree
Anyone say otherwise, you fucking retarded Russian shill?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 03:19:41 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 11:55:58 AM
I see the EU has really put the frighteners on Vlad the Invader.. What an utterly useless scam organization. I suppose the Germans are still getting 70% of their gas from Russia.
Bill, the Germans pulled the plug on Nord 2 a couple of days ago.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 502
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 04:09:07 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Yesterday
at 02:57:43 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:55:16 AM
Whereas our government never, ever, tell lies, no siree
Anyone say otherwise, you fucking retarded Russian shill?
Googled
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 481
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 04:32:16 PM »
Just seen this - jesus christ
We have to do all we can to stop these cunts
https://twitter.com/Kyruer/status/1496854242824441863
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 365
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 05:07:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 03:19:41 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 11:55:58 AM
I see the EU has really put the frighteners on Vlad the Invader.. What an utterly useless scam organization. I suppose the Germans are still getting 70% of their gas from Russia.
Bill, the Germans pulled the plug on Nord 2 a couple of days ago.
Nord Stream 2 is not operational. The Germans are still getting supplies of gas from Russia. The Germans are proving to be Europes weakest link and therefore they leave the EU high and dry. Meanwhile Sleepy Joe isnt up yet.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 05:10:29 PM »
What the fuck is Biden meant to do. Nuke them
fucking hell youre not that dumb. Surely.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 05:12:36 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:28:53 AM
The Moscow times
Despite the jump, Russias level of government debt is still one of the lowest in the world
Not hardly any then?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 05:15:02 PM »
Not hardly any what?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 05:17:54 PM »
Oh debt, compared to the rest of the world no, read your own link.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 365
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:11 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:10:29 PM
What the fuck is Biden meant to do. Nuke them
fucking hell youre not that dumb. Surely.
Biden is allegedly the leader of the Western world. He is supposed to do something. Do you think he should just go back to bed?
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 05:20:11 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:17:54 PM
Oh debt, compared to the rest of the world no, read your own link.
Think you need to read your own posts dozy cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 05:20:58 PM »
Instead of acting dumb, answer the question, what is he meant to do?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:31 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 05:20:11 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:17:54 PM
Oh debt, compared to the rest of the world no, read your own link.
Think you need to read your own posts dozy cunt
Fuck off ural, you calling someone thick is priceless. I remember when we played villa in the playoffs and you said we had nowt to worry about cos grealish was shit. Didnt capio keep you in his back pocket and bring you out when he was bored.
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:34 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:20:58 PM
Instead of acting dumb, answer the question, what is he meant to do?
Perhaps do good on actual sanctions and stop purchasing metals, minerals, fuels and oils from Russia.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 502
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 05:35:36 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 05:19:11 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:10:29 PM
What the fuck is Biden meant to do. Nuke them
fucking hell youre not that dumb. Surely.
Biden is allegedly the leader of the Western world. He is supposed to do something. Do you think he should just go back to bed?
Do you think we should take military action and risk everything? China Russia and the US can largely do what the fuck they want. The US has done so throughout my life. They have interfered in other state's affairs, invaded them, got beat, won, drew, removed leaders
Other than sanctions there is little we should do at all. Successive governments in Europe have failed to deal with the Russian gas situation, and they all want shagging because of it; powerful nations in Europe are over a barrel. If we impose sanctions, he may turn off the gas etc etc.
This needs calm heads or an incident like this becomes armageddon FFS
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 05:45:18 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Yesterday
at 05:34:34 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:20:58 PM
Instead of acting dumb, answer the question, what is he meant to do?
Perhaps do good on actual sanctions and stop purchasing metals, minerals, fuels and oils from Russia.
Am I missing something, isnt that what hes saying
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 365
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 05:45:24 PM »
Lets start fracking in the UK.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 878
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 05:46:08 PM »
Biden is on TV at 17:30
Trump had to go but fuck me they could have got someone less senile than that coffin dodger
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #34 on:
Yesterday
at 05:47:35 PM »
Agreed, ridiculous age to pe US president.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 878
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #35 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:10 PM »
Apparently nearly $5 billion of gas is bought by the west every week and we dont really want to jeopardise that by cutting it off
No wonder theyre fleeing Ukraine
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #36 on:
Yesterday
at 06:04:28 PM »
One thing I think Trump got right was criticising Europe for being to reliant on Russian oil and gas. Biting them on the arse now.
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 048
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #37 on:
Yesterday
at 06:40:27 PM »
and poor contribution to NATO nation defence spending.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #38 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:26 PM »
Im not sure NATO are as united as they make out. Unfortunately we might find out. They are meant to defend any country in the organisation as if it were their own country being attacked. If Putin wants to test their resolve he has plenty of targets after the Ukraine.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #39 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:41 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:26:31 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 05:20:11 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:17:54 PM
Oh debt, compared to the rest of the world no, read your own link.
Think you need to read your own posts dozy cunt
Fuck off ural, you calling someone thick is priceless. I remember when we played villa in the playoffs and you said we had nowt to worry about cos grealish was shit. Didnt capio keep you in his back pocket and bring you out when he was bored.
I think the only thing Capio ever had in his back pocket was his butt plug.
Ready for his dates with you
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 07:00:04 PM »
I doubt that fella, he wasnt my biggest fan either
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 487
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 07:51:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:00:04 PM
I doubt that fella, he wasnt my biggest fan either
You're just not that likeable then maybe?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 850
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 08:05:44 PM »
I aspire to be more like you.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 878
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 08:08:33 PM »
Why have the Ruskies taken Chernobyl?
Fuck me Biden is definitely not a full shilling
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 585
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:40 PM »
Meanwhile... 11 Labour MPs (plus Jeremy Corbyn and Claudia Webbe) issue a statement accusing the British Government of 'aggressive posturing' and requesting NATO 'halt it's expansion'.
Some people even consider voting for them.
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 048
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 12:26:41 AM »
Do you think Putin's threat would be to blow the cover off the reactor should western forces intervene?
