Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « on: February 22, 2022, 01:12:14 PM » ........and probably had his head flushed down the bog a few times in his school days!



Bully's were usually bullied in their earlier lives! Poor little Vlad was probably the school weakling who now wants to gesticulate and posture to show how much of a man he is!



He's nowt but a fanny!

headset

« Reply #2 on: February 22, 2022, 04:09:14 PM »





he is still a dangerous man to be in a position of power and whilst the end game he will not win - he could still cause alot of carnage and death should he wish to it.

kippers

« Reply #3 on: February 22, 2022, 06:53:49 PM » With a withering, ditherey old man in the white house, Putin is doing what he wants.

Thing is , Trump would have convinced him to avoid this mess.

Ukraine's best way to avoid a terrible war would be to reject NATO and EU membership. Regards Crimea, it's pretty much Russian anyway.

They better not be expecting the west to run to their aid, as we are fed up with war and dont want anymore younguns sent to die.

Robbso

« Reply #4 on: February 22, 2022, 07:08:49 PM » he scared the little fat Korean.



Heís picked his time like. Biden in the white house, Boris in Downing Street. He must be shaking in his boots.

Good job we have maintained our military might. Oh hang on.

kippers

« Reply #5 on: February 22, 2022, 07:16:51 PM » 'Our military might' ?



We are part of NATO, it's up to other countries to step up also, rather than just rely on us and the US.



Such disdain for Trump, but I am sure he would have talked Putin down.

And remember he blasted some NATO countries for their lack of military spending per GDP, ie Germany

Robbso

« Reply #6 on: February 22, 2022, 07:25:52 PM » I have nothing but disdain for Trump. Heís like a spoilt kid who caused the death of his own citizens by inciting a riot because he couldnít accept defeat. He cosied up to Putin while the twat was planning this mess. Heís in the Kremlin laughing his tits off at the west.

Plus heís a raving nut case with an obsession about Ukraine.

Micksgrill

« Reply #7 on: February 23, 2022, 07:32:55 PM » Robbso, there will be a lot more people killed on Creepy Joe's watch. He messed up afghan retreat and done next to nothing against the ruskies which will end up with many innocent being killed. The Don would have prevented war in Ukraine without a doubt. the Don might not be everyones cup of tea, but he did a damn sight more than Sleepy has done, like it or not

Robbso

« Reply #8 on: February 23, 2022, 07:50:28 PM » Like what? He started the withdrawal of American troops.

Putin has been planning this for years, building up gold reserves and ensuring they have hardly any national debt. All the while Donald was fluttering his eyelashes at him. Blokes a fraud.

Robbso

« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:28:53 AM »



Despite the jump, Russiaís level of government debt is still one of the lowest in the world The Moscow times

Winston

« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:43:24 AM »



I suspect we might start seeing messages like Putin has a massive cock and Vlad definitely wasnít bullied at school



Radio 4 have been saying thereís likely to be a cyber attack I suspect we might start seeing messages like Putin has a massive cock and Vlad definitely wasnít bullied at school

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 05:35:36 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:19:11 PM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:10:29 PM fucking heíll youíre not that dumb. Surely.

What the fuck is Biden meant to do. Nuke them



Biden is allegedly the leader of the Western world. He is supposed to do something. Do you think he should just go back to bed?



Biden is allegedly the leader of the Western world. He is supposed to do something. Do you think he should just go back to bed?

Do you think we should take military action and risk everything? China Russia and the US can largely do what the fuck they want. The US has done so throughout my life. They have interfered in other state's affairs, invaded them, got beat, won, drew, removed leaders



Other than sanctions there is little we should do at all. Successive governments in Europe have failed to deal with the Russian gas situation, and they all want shagging because of it; powerful nations in Europe are over a barrel. If we impose sanctions, he may turn off the gas etc etc.



Do you think we should take military action and risk everything? China Russia and the US can largely do what the fuck they want. The US has done so throughout my life. They have interfered in other state's affairs, invaded them, got beat, won, drew, removed leaders

Other than sanctions there is little we should do at all. Successive governments in Europe have failed to deal with the Russian gas situation, and they all want shagging because of it; powerful nations in Europe are over a barrel. If we impose sanctions, he may turn off the gas etc etc.

This needs calm heads or an incident like this becomes armageddon FFS