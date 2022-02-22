Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2022, 04:26:56 PM
Author Topic: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis  (Read 422 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: February 22, 2022, 01:12:14 PM »
........and probably had his head flushed down the bog a few times in his school days!

Bully's were usually bullied in their earlier lives!  Poor little Vlad was probably the school weakling who now wants to gesticulate and posture to show how much of a man he is!

He's nowt but a fanny!
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: February 22, 2022, 01:25:10 PM »
With a willing army behind him lost
headset
« Reply #2 on: February 22, 2022, 04:09:14 PM »
smallcock or not - no pun intended if the real one is looking in rava


he is still a dangerous man to be in a position of power and whilst the end game he will not win - he could still cause alot of carnage and death should he wish to it.
kippers
« Reply #3 on: February 22, 2022, 06:53:49 PM »
With a withering, ditherey old man in the white house, Putin is doing what he wants.
  Thing is , Trump would have convinced him to avoid this mess.
 Ukraine's best way to avoid a terrible war would be to reject NATO and EU membership. Regards Crimea, it's pretty much Russian anyway.
  They better not be expecting the west to run to their aid, as we are fed up with war and dont want anymore younguns sent to die.
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: February 22, 2022, 07:08:49 PM »
Trump he scared the little fat Korean.

Hes picked his time like. Biden in the white house, Boris in Downing Street. He must be shaking in his boots.
Good job we have maintained our military might. Oh hang on.
kippers
« Reply #5 on: February 22, 2022, 07:16:51 PM »
'Our military might' ?

We are part of NATO, it's up to other countries to step up also, rather than just rely on us and the US.

Such disdain for Trump, but I am sure he would have talked Putin down.
And remember he blasted some NATO countries for their lack of military spending per GDP, ie Germany
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: February 22, 2022, 07:25:52 PM »
I have nothing but disdain for Trump. Hes like a spoilt kid who caused the death of his own citizens by inciting a riot because he couldnt accept defeat. He cosied up to Putin while the twat was planning this mess. Hes in the Kremlin laughing his tits off at the west.
Plus hes a raving nut case with an obsession about Ukraine.
Micksgrill
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:32:55 PM »
Robbso, there will be a lot more people killed on Creepy Joe's watch. He messed up afghan retreat and done next to nothing against the ruskies which will end up with many innocent being killed. The Don would have prevented war in Ukraine without a doubt. the Don might not be everyones cup of tea, but he did a damn sight more than Sleepy has done, like it or not
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:50:28 PM »
Like what? He started the withdrawal of American troops.
Putin has been planning this for years, building up gold reserves and ensuring they have hardly any national debt. All the while Donald was fluttering his eyelashes at him. Blokes a fraud.
John Theone
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:59:46 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:50:28 PM
Like what? He started the withdrawal of American troops.
Putin has been planning this for years, building up gold reserves and ensuring they have hardly any national debt. All the while Donald was fluttering his eyelashes at him. Blokes a fraud.

Talking out of your arse (again) there mate

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/24/russias-government-debt-rose-40-in-2020-a73044
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:28:53 AM »
The Moscow times

Despite the jump, Russias level of government debt is still one of the lowest in the world
Winston
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:43:24 AM »
Radio 4 have been saying theres likely to be a cyber attack

I suspect we might start seeing messages like Putin has a massive cock and Vlad definitely wasnt bullied at school

 :pd:
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:07:27 AM »
Game over
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:09:50 AM »
Putin is a lying cunt and probably wanks cats
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:55:16 AM »
Whereas our government never, ever, tell lies, no siree
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:55:58 AM »
I see the EU has really put the frighteners on Vlad the Invader.. What an utterly useless scam organization. I suppose the Germans are still getting 70% of their gas from Russia.
Erimus44
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:57:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:55:16 AM
Whereas our government never, ever, tell lies, no siree

Anyone say otherwise, you fucking retarded Russian shill?
Robbso
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:19:41 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:55:58 AM
I see the EU has really put the frighteners on Vlad the Invader.. What an utterly useless scam organization. I suppose the Germans are still getting 70% of their gas from Russia.

Bill, the Germans pulled the plug on Nord 2 a couple of days ago.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:09:07 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 02:57:43 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:55:16 AM
Whereas our government never, ever, tell lies, no siree

Anyone say otherwise, you fucking retarded Russian shill?

Googled  :like:
