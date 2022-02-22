Pigeon droppings

Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « on: February 22, 2022, 01:12:14 PM » ........and probably had his head flushed down the bog a few times in his school days!



Bully's were usually bullied in their earlier lives! Poor little Vlad was probably the school weakling who now wants to gesticulate and posture to show how much of a man he is!



He's nowt but a fanny! Logged

headset

Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « Reply #2 on: February 22, 2022, 04:09:14 PM »





he is still a dangerous man to be in a position of power and whilst the end game he will not win - he could still cause alot of carnage and death should he wish to it. smallcock or not - no pun intended if the real one is looking inhe is still a dangerous man to be in a position of power and whilst the end game he will not win - he could still cause alot of carnage and death should he wish to it. Logged

kippers

Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « Reply #3 on: February 22, 2022, 06:53:49 PM » With a withering, ditherey old man in the white house, Putin is doing what he wants.

Thing is , Trump would have convinced him to avoid this mess.

Ukraine's best way to avoid a terrible war would be to reject NATO and EU membership. Regards Crimea, it's pretty much Russian anyway.

They better not be expecting the west to run to their aid, as we are fed up with war and dont want anymore younguns sent to die. Logged

Robbso

Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « Reply #4 on: February 22, 2022, 07:08:49 PM » he scared the little fat Korean.



Hes picked his time like. Biden in the white house, Boris in Downing Street. He must be shaking in his boots.

Good job we have maintained our military might. Oh hang on. Trump he scared the little fat Korean. Hes picked his time like. Biden in the white house, Boris in Downing Street. He must be shaking in his boots. Good job we have maintained our military might. Oh hang on.

kippers

Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « Reply #5 on: February 22, 2022, 07:16:51 PM » 'Our military might' ?



We are part of NATO, it's up to other countries to step up also, rather than just rely on us and the US.



Such disdain for Trump, but I am sure he would have talked Putin down.

And remember he blasted some NATO countries for their lack of military spending per GDP, ie Germany Logged

Robbso

Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « Reply #6 on: February 22, 2022, 07:25:52 PM » I have nothing but disdain for Trump. Hes like a spoilt kid who caused the death of his own citizens by inciting a riot because he couldnt accept defeat. He cosied up to Putin while the twat was planning this mess. Hes in the Kremlin laughing his tits off at the west.

Plus hes a raving nut case with an obsession about Ukraine. Logged

Micksgrill

Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:32:55 PM » Robbso, there will be a lot more people killed on Creepy Joe's watch. He messed up afghan retreat and done next to nothing against the ruskies which will end up with many innocent being killed. The Don would have prevented war in Ukraine without a doubt. the Don might not be everyones cup of tea, but he did a damn sight more than Sleepy has done, like it or not

Robbso

Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:50:28 PM » Like what? He started the withdrawal of American troops.

Putin has been planning this for years, building up gold reserves and ensuring they have hardly any national debt. All the while Donald was fluttering his eyelashes at him. Blokes a fraud. Logged

Robbso

Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:28:53 AM »



Despite the jump, Russias level of government debt is still one of the lowest in the world The Moscow times Despite the jump, Russias level of government debt is still one of the lowest in the world