February 23, 2022, 07:53:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Author
Topic: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 423
Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Yesterday
at 01:12:14 PM
........and probably had his head flushed down the bog a few times in his school days!
Bully's were usually bullied in their earlier lives! Poor little Vlad was probably the school weakling who now wants to gesticulate and posture to show how much of a man he is!
He's nowt but a fanny!
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 834
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Yesterday
at 01:25:10 PM
With a willing army behind him
headset
Posts: 5 180
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Yesterday
at 04:09:14 PM
smallcock or not - no pun intended if the real one is looking in
he is still a dangerous man to be in a position of power and whilst the end game he will not win - he could still cause alot of carnage and death should he wish to it.
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Yesterday
at 06:53:49 PM
With a withering, ditherey old man in the white house, Putin is doing what he wants.
Thing is , Trump would have convinced him to avoid this mess.
Ukraine's best way to avoid a terrible war would be to reject NATO and EU membership. Regards Crimea, it's pretty much Russian anyway.
They better not be expecting the west to run to their aid, as we are fed up with war and dont want anymore younguns sent to die.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 834
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Yesterday
at 07:08:49 PM
Trump
he scared the little fat Korean.
Hes picked his time like. Biden in the white house, Boris in Downing Street. He must be shaking in his boots.
Good job we have maintained our military might. Oh hang on.
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Yesterday
at 07:16:51 PM
'Our military might' ?
We are part of NATO, it's up to other countries to step up also, rather than just rely on us and the US.
Such disdain for Trump, but I am sure he would have talked Putin down.
And remember he blasted some NATO countries for their lack of military spending per GDP, ie Germany
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 834
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Yesterday
at 07:25:52 PM
I have nothing but disdain for Trump. Hes like a spoilt kid who caused the death of his own citizens by inciting a riot because he couldnt accept defeat. He cosied up to Putin while the twat was planning this mess. Hes in the Kremlin laughing his tits off at the west.
Plus hes a raving nut case with an obsession about Ukraine.
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 142
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Today
at 07:32:55 PM
Robbso, there will be a lot more people killed on Creepy Joe's watch. He messed up afghan retreat and done next to nothing against the ruskies which will end up with many innocent being killed. The Don would have prevented war in Ukraine without a doubt. the Don might not be everyones cup of tea, but he did a damn sight more than Sleepy has done, like it or not
Robbso
Posts: 15 834
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Today
at 07:50:28 PM
Like what? He started the withdrawal of American troops.
Putin has been planning this for years, building up gold reserves and ensuring they have hardly any national debt. All the while Donald was fluttering his eyelashes at him. Blokes a fraud.
