Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 22, 2022, 02:26:15 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis (Read 40 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 422
Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
on:
Today
at 01:12:14 PM »
........and probably had his head flushed down the bog a few times in his school days!
Bully's were usually bullied in their earlier lives! Poor little Vlad was probably the school weakling who now wants to gesticulate and posture to show how much of a man he is!
He's nowt but a fanny!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 818
Re: Vladimir Putin has obviously got a REALLY small penis
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:25:10 PM »
With a willing army behind him
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...