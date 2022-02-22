Welcome,
February 24, 2022, 01:35:55 AM
Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
Author
Topic: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (Read 443 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 896
Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
on:
February 22, 2022, 01:04:17 PM
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.
Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 866
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #1 on:
February 22, 2022, 01:08:41 PM
Bet his neighbors are delighted
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #2 on:
February 22, 2022, 04:06:40 PM
whilst doing it is going live at any point
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #3 on:
February 22, 2022, 04:06:59 PM
Quote from: Ben G on February 22, 2022, 01:04:17 PM
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.
Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 359
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #4 on:
February 22, 2022, 04:30:19 PM
Look out for the Masai on the landing.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 044
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #5 on:
February 22, 2022, 06:59:45 PM
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.
He's an able bodied man ffs.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 835
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #6 on:
February 22, 2022, 07:27:16 PM
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 123
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #7 on:
February 22, 2022, 08:10:33 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 22, 2022, 06:59:45 PM
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.
He's an able bodied man ffs.
Is he fuck. Hes got the huge red nose to carry about. Is he doing it in clown 🤡 shoes ?
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 896
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #8 on:
February 22, 2022, 08:17:37 PM
Quote from: Robbso on February 22, 2022, 07:27:16 PM
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem
I havent got a problem with it at all.
Its just funny
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 835
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #9 on:
February 22, 2022, 08:23:37 PM
It wasnt aimed at anyone in particular, I dont read fmttm so i dont get the angst whenever hes mentioned. Its not like hes hard to find.
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 05:05:55 PM »
Saw him at the match last night he could do with climbing into the bath.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 866
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 05:56:03 PM »
East stand?
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:19:17 PM »
North Stand.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 476
Infant Herpes
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:49:34 PM »
I find it hard to believe anybody would hate Rob. I can see that some people might find him annoying, but hate him?
Don't get me wrong, he wouldn't be my first choice to share a prison cell with, but that would also be dependent on what he'd done to earn imprisonment. If he'd been sent down for some kind of family pet genocide, I'd complain to the Prison Governor. If he'd been sent down for non-payment of court fines pertaining to the Trades Description Act....I'd probably live with it.
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 896
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:35 PM »
Steve Gibson reporting him for non payment of VAT?
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 476
Infant Herpes
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:12:56 AM »
Grassed by the hot dog bloke for attempting to hawk goods or services without a street traders licence.
I know where you live
