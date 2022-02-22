Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro  (Read 443 times)
Ben G
« on: February 22, 2022, 01:04:17 PM »
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.

Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
« Reply #1 on: February 22, 2022, 01:08:41 PM »
Bet his neighbors are delighted   :pd:
« Reply #2 on: February 22, 2022, 04:06:40 PM »
whilst doing it is going live at any point
« Reply #3 on: February 22, 2022, 04:06:59 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on February 22, 2022, 01:04:17 PM
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.

Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.

« Reply #4 on: February 22, 2022, 04:30:19 PM »
Look out for the Masai on the landing.
« Reply #5 on: February 22, 2022, 06:59:45 PM »
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.

He's an able bodied man ffs.
« Reply #6 on: February 22, 2022, 07:27:16 PM »
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem
« Reply #7 on: February 22, 2022, 08:10:33 PM »
Quote from: kippers on February 22, 2022, 06:59:45 PM
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.

He's an able bodied man ffs.

Is he fuck. Hes got the huge red nose to carry about. Is he doing it in clown 🤡 shoes ?
« Reply #8 on: February 22, 2022, 08:17:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on February 22, 2022, 07:27:16 PM
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem

I havent got a problem with it at all.

Its just funny
« Reply #9 on: February 22, 2022, 08:23:37 PM »
It wasnt aimed at anyone in particular, I dont read fmttm so i dont get the angst whenever hes mentioned. Its not like hes hard to find.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:05:55 PM »
Saw him at the match last night he could do with climbing into the bath.  klins
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:56:03 PM »
East stand?

« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:19:17 PM »
North Stand.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:49:34 PM »
I find it hard to believe anybody would hate Rob. I can see that some people might find him annoying, but hate him?

Don't get me wrong, he wouldn't be my first choice to share a prison cell with, but that would also be dependent on what he'd done to earn imprisonment. If he'd been sent down for some kind of family pet genocide, I'd complain to the Prison Governor. If he'd been sent down for non-payment of court fines pertaining to the Trades Description Act....I'd probably live with it.
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:27:35 PM »
Steve Gibson reporting him for non payment of VAT?

« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:12:56 AM »
Grassed by the hot dog bloke for attempting to hawk goods or services without a street traders licence.
