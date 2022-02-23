Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Infant Herpes

Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

I find it hard to believe anybody would hate Rob. I can see that some people might find him annoying, but hate him?



Don't get me wrong, he wouldn't be my first choice to share a prison cell with, but that would also be dependent on what he'd done to earn imprisonment. If he'd been sent down for some kind of family pet genocide, I'd complain to the Prison Governor. If he'd been sent down for non-payment of court fines pertaining to the Trades Description Act....I'd probably live with it.