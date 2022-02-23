Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
Author
Topic: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (Read 336 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 890
Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:04:17 PM »
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.
Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 862
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:08:41 PM »
Bet his neighbors are delighted
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:40 PM »
whilst doing it is going live at any point
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:59 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 01:04:17 PM
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.
Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 359
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:30:19 PM »
Look out for the Masai on the landing.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 043
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:59:45 PM »
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.
He's an able bodied man ffs.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 832
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:27:16 PM »
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 123
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:10:33 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 06:59:45 PM
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.
He's an able bodied man ffs.
Is he fuck. Hes got the huge red nose to carry about. Is he doing it in clown 🤡 shoes ?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 890
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:27:16 PM
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem
I havent got a problem with it at all.
Its just funny
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 832
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:23:37 PM »
It wasnt aimed at anyone in particular, I dont read fmttm so i dont get the angst whenever hes mentioned. Its not like hes hard to find.
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 592
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:05:55 PM »
Saw him at the match last night he could do with climbing into the bath.
Logged
