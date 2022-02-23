Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2022, 05:47:23 PM
Author Topic: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro  (Read 336 times)
Ben G
« on: Yesterday at 01:04:17 PM »
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.

Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Tory Cunt
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:08:41 PM »
Bet his neighbors are delighted   :pd:
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:06:40 PM »
whilst doing it is going live at any point
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:06:59 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 01:04:17 PM
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.

Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.

monkey
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:30:19 PM »
Look out for the Masai on the landing.
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:59:45 PM »
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.

He's an able bodied man ffs.
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:27:16 PM »
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 06:59:45 PM
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.

He's an able bodied man ffs.

Is he fuck. Hes got the huge red nose to carry about. Is he doing it in clown 🤡 shoes ?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:17:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:27:16 PM
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem

I havent got a problem with it at all.

Its just funny
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:23:37 PM »
It wasnt aimed at anyone in particular, I dont read fmttm so i dont get the angst whenever hes mentioned. Its not like hes hard to find.
LeeTublin
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:05:55 PM »
Saw him at the match last night he could do with climbing into the bath.  klins
