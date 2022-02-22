Welcome,
February 22, 2022, 08:44:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
Author
Topic: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (Read 189 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 888
Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
on:
Today
at 01:04:17 PM »
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.
Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Online
Posts: 852
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:08:41 PM »
Bet his neighbors are delighted
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:06:40 PM »
whilst doing it is going live at any point
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:06:59 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:04:17 PM
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.
Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 355
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:30:19 PM »
Look out for the Masai on the landing.
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 034
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:59:45 PM »
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.
He's an able bodied man ffs.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 826
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:27:16 PM »
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 122
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:10:33 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 06:59:45 PM
I mean there is plenty of hills to climb, this is what barmpots used to do at the start of lockdown.
He's an able bodied man ffs.
Is he fuck. Hes got the huge red nose to carry about. Is he doing it in clown 🤡 shoes ?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 888
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:17:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:27:16 PM
Is it for charity? If so, whats the problem
I havent got a problem with it at all.
Its just funny
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 826
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:23:37 PM »
It wasnt aimed at anyone in particular, I dont read fmttm so i dont get the angst whenever hes mentioned. Its not like hes hard to find.
Logged
