February 22, 2022, 05:46:46 PM
Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
Author
Topic: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (Read 110 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 887
Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
on:
Today
at 01:04:17 PM »
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.
Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 848
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:08:41 PM »
Bet his neighbors are delighted
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:06:40 PM »
whilst doing it is going live at any point
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:06:59 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:04:17 PM
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.
Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 354
Re: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:30:19 PM »
Look out for the Masai on the landing.
Logged
