February 22, 2022
Author Topic: Rob Nichols is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro  (Read 110 times)
Today at 01:04:17 PM
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.

Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.
Tory Cunt
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:08:41 PM
Bet his neighbors are delighted   :pd:
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:06:40 PM
whilst doing it is going live at any point
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:06:59 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:04:17 PM
By walking up and down the stairs in his house 81 times a day.

Youd have thought Capio would have been able to sort him a stairlift.

Reply #4 on: Today at 04:30:19 PM
Look out for the Masai on the landing.
