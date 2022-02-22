headset

Online



Posts: 5 173





Posts: 5 173 Mauricio Pochettino « on: Today at 10:31:01 AM »





Is he some kind of 'media darling' or is he the next big thing in waiting as a football manager?



He done a decent but technically unsuccessful job at Tottenham and, put Southampton back on the map if you like.



Fair play if he gets Man Utd or Real Madrid massive clubs in need of some success and, team building surgery.



Is he the best that's available for these clubs - I guess he must be?





Zidane would have been a good fit for Man Utd, but it looks like PSG for him when the managerial turnaround starts in the summer.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10536691/Manchester-United-face-battle-Real-Madrid-lure-Mauricio-Pochettino-PSG-summer.html for someone with next to nothing on his CV in terms of trophies - he seems to get touted for all the top jobs.Is he some kind of 'media darling' or is he the next big thing in waiting as a football manager?He done a decent but technically unsuccessful job at Tottenham and, put Southampton back on the map if you like.Fair play if he gets Man Utd or Real Madrid massive clubs in need of some success and, team building surgery.Is he the best that's available for these clubs - I guess he must be?Zidane would have been a good fit for Man Utd, but it looks like PSG for him when the managerial turnaround starts in the summer. « Last Edit: Today at 10:36:41 AM by headset » Logged