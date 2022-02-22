Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2022, 10:39:40 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Mauricio Pochettino  (Read 11 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 173


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:31:01 AM »
for someone with next to nothing on his CV in terms of trophies - he seems to get touted for all the top jobs.


Is he some kind of 'media darling' or is he the next big thing in waiting as a football manager?

He done a decent but technically unsuccessful job at Tottenham and, put Southampton back on the map if you like.

Fair play if he gets Man Utd or Real Madrid massive clubs in need of some success and, team building surgery.

Is he the best that's available for these clubs - I guess he must be?


Zidane would have been a good fit for Man Utd, but it looks like PSG for him when the managerial turnaround starts in the summer.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10536691/Manchester-United-face-battle-Real-Madrid-lure-Mauricio-Pochettino-PSG-summer.html
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:41 AM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 