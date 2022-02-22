Welcome,
February 22, 2022, 10:39:27 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
all fully jabbed allowed into EU hotspots.
Author
Topic: all fully jabbed allowed into EU hotspots.
headset
Online
Posts: 5 173
all fully jabbed allowed into EU hotspots.
Today
at 10:20:48 AM »
good news for those of us that like a trip abroad for some current bun or an all-inclusive 2 weeks on the hit and miss
back to life - back to reality
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10537281/Easter-holidays-boost-EU-unveils-plans-allow-fully-jabbed-British-tourists-Europe.html
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 883
Re: all fully jabbed allowed into EU hotspots.
Today
at 10:28:44 AM »
are you going to Mykonos?
Tory Cunt
headset
Online
Posts: 5 173
Re: all fully jabbed allowed into EU hotspots.
Today
at 10:34:16 AM »
too expensive for us that place.
I do like the greek islands or I did before the invasion of dinghies.
I stay in Europe me - I can't be arsed with big long flights for the same Sun.
