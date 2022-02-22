headset

Online



Posts: 5 173





Posts: 5 173

The government has recorded a month without adding to its £2.3trillion debt « on: Today at 10:17:42 AM »





that's a lot of debt to clear





I'm glad I'm debt-free





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10537951/Rishi-warns-inflation-public-finances-record-surplus-TWO-YEARS.html that's good news to hear - not so good is the fear/pressure of inflation.that's a lot of debt to clearI'm glad I'm debt-free