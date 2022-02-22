Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 22, 2022, 10:39:15 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The government has recorded a month without adding to its £2.3trillion debt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The government has recorded a month without adding to its £2.3trillion debt (Read 14 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 5 173
The government has recorded a month without adding to its £2.3trillion debt
«
on:
Today
at 10:17:42 AM »
that's good news to hear - not so good is the fear/pressure of inflation.
that's a lot of debt to clear
I'm glad I'm debt-free
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10537951/Rishi-warns-inflation-public-finances-record-surplus-TWO-YEARS.html
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...