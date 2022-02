MF(c) DOOM

Re: The invasion has stated… « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:21 AM » I didn't think he would but i underestimated how few fucks Putin gives. We (the west) won't do anything about it other than moan, just like we did when he poisoned our civilians in our own land.

I'm not sure it will go full-on but some kind of kick-off I'm expecting. We cant let Putin dictate things or take Ukraine due to the fact in time he will take Poland... We need to be strong we need to be united as one







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17726482/putin-orders-troops-into-ukraine/ I can't claim to be a warlord ITK type but I'm edging my bets towards a bit of toe to toe as the internet legend towersy would put it.I'm not sure it will go full-on but some kind of kick-off I'm expecting. We cant let Putin dictate things or take Ukraine due to the fact in time he will take Poland... We need to be strong we need to be united as one

No wonder nobody engages in political conversation it's not even borderline funny to read the hatred OTR it's now just sad



If they’re activists (as some have said) then I’m the pope





Johnson would apparently invade a sovereign state if it benefited himNo wonder nobody engages in political conversation it's not even borderline funny to read the hatred OTR it's now just sadIf they're activists (as some have said) then I'm the pope