Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2022, 03:23:41 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The invasion has stated  (Read 44 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 882


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-60454795?ns_mchannel=social&ns_source=twitter&ns_campaign=bbc_live&ns_linkname=62141024571bfc64f8e64d3c%26Watch%3A%20Putin%20makes%20Donetsk%20and%20Luhansk%20announcement%262022-02-21T22%3A20%3A21.389Z&ns_fee=0&pinned_post_locator=urn:asset:e63dd32e-b3e4-4763-a16c-c88024b2eac0&pinned_post_asset_id=62141024571bfc64f8e64d3c&pinned_post_type=share
Logged
Tory Cunt
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 636



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:21 AM »
I didn't think he would but i underestimated how few fucks Putin gives. We (the west) won't do anything about it other than moan, just like we did when he poisoned our civilians in our own land.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 