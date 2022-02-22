Welcome,
February 22, 2022, 03:23:41 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The invasion has stated
The invasion has stated (Read 44 times)
Ben G
The invasion has stated
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-60454795?ns_mchannel=social&ns_source=twitter&ns_campaign=bbc_live&ns_linkname=62141024571bfc64f8e64d3c%26Watch%3A%20Putin%20makes%20Donetsk%20and%20Luhansk%20announcement%262022-02-21T22%3A20%3A21.389Z&ns_fee=0&pinned_post_locator=urn:asset:e63dd32e-b3e4-4763-a16c-c88024b2eac0&pinned_post_asset_id=62141024571bfc64f8e64d3c&pinned_post_type=share
Tory Cunt
Re: The invasion has stated
I didn't think he would but i underestimated how few fucks Putin gives. We (the west) won't do anything about it other than moan, just like we did when he poisoned our civilians in our own land.
