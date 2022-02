Gingerpig

New covid advice
« on: Today at 06:42:06 PM »
, these fuckers just want to hide behind the door every day , whilst masked obviously , drive their car to shops , masked obviously. Walk around outside in fresh air, masked obviously .

What a bunch of spineless fucking jellyfish , these are the sorts who have to be forced back to work who did;nt give a shit for all who worked through all this .



