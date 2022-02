Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Infant Herpes

Re: Richard Madeley

"There's not many better things than seeing an older woman skipping."



“What do you notice most that has changed during your 18 years in jail? Cars have five gears now, for example.”



“So are you telling me elephants are not born evil?!”





“I hope when I’m reincarnated I come back black because you age better.”



“When me and Judy were trying to conceive, I used to douse my balls in icy water before intercourse.”



[While interviewing Keira Knightly] “Can we get some make up please? Get Keira looking like a crack whore… she’d make a good crack whore!”



[To Bill Clinton] “I know what it’s like to be wronged by the press. I was once accused of shoplifting. Unlike you though, I knew I was innocent.”



[After a guest struggled with their stammer] “You looked as if your head was going to come off!”



[To Faye from Steps and Russell Watson] “I always thought both of your music was a bit crap but this is quite good.”



[To a man crying after meeting paramedics who saved his life] “Stop crying! This is supposed to make you happy! Anyway after the break, the biggest dog in the UK. And he really is big. Don’t miss it!”



WHATAFUCKINGBLOKE!!