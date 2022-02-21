Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 474Infant Herpes

Re: Richard Madeley « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:58:57 PM » Theres not many better things than seeing an older woman skipping.



What do you notice most that has changed during your 18 years in jail? Cars have five gears now, for example.



So are you telling me elephants are not born evil?!





I hope when Im reincarnated I come back black because you age better.



When me and Judy were trying to conceive, I used to douse my balls in icy water before intercourse.



[While interviewing Keira Knightly] Can we get some make up please? Get Keira looking like a crack whore shed make a good crack whore!



[To Bill Clinton] I know what its like to be wronged by the press. I was once accused of shoplifting. Unlike you though, I knew I was innocent.



[After a guest struggled with their stammer] You looked as if your head was going to come off!



[To Faye from Steps and Russell Watson] I always thought both of your music was a bit crap but this is quite good.



[To a man crying after meeting paramedics who saved his life] Stop crying! This is supposed to make you happy! Anyway after the break, the biggest dog in the UK. And he really is big. Dont miss it!



WHATAFUCKINGBLOKE!!









