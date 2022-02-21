Welcome,
February 21, 2022
Richard Madeley
Author
Topic: Richard Madeley (Read 154 times)
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 025
Richard Madeley
«
on:
Today
at 02:05:44 PM »
What a cringeworthy cock end.
What is the hiring criteria at ITV?
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 574
Fuck the pope
Re: Richard Madeley
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:22:59 PM »
He is more partridge than partridge
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 856
Superstar
Re: Richard Madeley
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:05:17 PM »
Agree, hes a fucking cock end
Logged
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 800
Duckyfuzz
Re: Richard Madeley
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:58:01 PM »
Cant stand the bloke.
Wont have him on the tv in our house
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 474
Infant Herpes
Re: Richard Madeley
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:58:57 PM »
Theres not many better things than seeing an older woman skipping.
What do you notice most that has changed during your 18 years in jail? Cars have five gears now, for example.
So are you telling me elephants are not born evil?!
I hope when Im reincarnated I come back black because you age better.
When me and Judy were trying to conceive, I used to douse my balls in icy water before intercourse.
[While interviewing Keira Knightly] Can we get some make up please? Get Keira looking like a crack whore shed make a good crack whore!
[To Bill Clinton] I know what its like to be wronged by the press. I was once accused of shoplifting. Unlike you though, I knew I was innocent.
[After a guest struggled with their stammer] You looked as if your head was going to come off!
[To Faye from Steps and Russell Watson] I always thought both of your music was a bit crap but this is quite good.
[To a man crying after meeting paramedics who saved his life] Stop crying! This is supposed to make you happy! Anyway after the break, the biggest dog in the UK. And he really is big. Dont miss it!
WHATAFUCKINGBLOKE!!
Logged
I know where you live
