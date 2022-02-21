Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 21, 2022
Author Topic: Richard Madeley
kippers
Posts: 3 025


« on: Today at 02:05:44 PM »
What a cringeworthy cock end.

What is the hiring criteria at ITV?
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline Offline

Posts: 574

Fuck the pope


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:22:59 PM »
He is more partridge than partridge
Minge
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 856

Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:05:17 PM »
Agree, hes a fucking cock end
King of the North
Online Online

Posts: 1 800


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:58:01 PM »
Cant stand  the bloke.

Wont have him on the tv in our house



Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline Offline

Posts: 474

Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:58:57 PM »
Theres not many better things than seeing an older woman skipping.

What do you notice most that has changed during your 18 years in jail? Cars have five gears now, for example.

So are you telling me elephants are not born evil?!


I hope when Im reincarnated I come back black because you age better.

When me and Judy were trying to conceive, I used to douse my balls in icy water before intercourse.

[While interviewing Keira Knightly] Can we get some make up please? Get Keira looking like a crack whore shed make a good crack whore!

[To Bill Clinton] I know what its like to be wronged by the press. I was once accused of shoplifting. Unlike you though, I knew I was innocent.

[After a guest struggled with their stammer] You looked as if your head was going to come off!

[To Faye from Steps and Russell Watson] I always thought both of your music was a bit crap but this is quite good.

[To a man crying after meeting paramedics who saved his life] Stop crying! This is supposed to make you happy! Anyway after the break, the biggest dog in the UK. And he really is big. Dont miss it!

WHATAFUCKINGBLOKE!!
I know where you live
