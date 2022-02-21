Welcome,
February 21, 2022, 04:08:37 PM
FAO Robbso
Author
Topic: FAO Robbso (Read 34 times)
Ben G
FAO Robbso
«
on:
Today
at 01:49:31 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10534865/Royal-Navy-officer-convicted-battery-dragging-chef-bar-refused-shots.html
An utter disgrace
A matelot chef bottling a drinking contest with a Chief Gunner.
Robbso
Re: FAO Robbso
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:47:53 PM »
The disgraceful part is the reporter calling her a chef, shes a cook
