headset

Offline



Posts: 5 153





Posts: 5 153 Commuters are told to avoid travelling by train today « on: Today at 06:53:05 AM »



It's a bit windy outside on Boro - no rain as yet - so I would say it's not too bad up this neck of the woods.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10533273/Britain-battered-gales-torrential-rain-HAIL-thats-Storm-Franklin-hits.html more travel chaos forecast due to 'storm franklin'It's a bit windy outside on Boro - no rain as yet - so I would say it's not too bad up this neck of the woods. Logged