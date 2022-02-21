Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival  (Read 285 times)
headset
« on: February 21, 2022, 06:47:44 AM »
That's a good catch for Glastenbury after it was canceled last time.



You can't beat a bit of the Beatles and, McCartney himself is a superstar in his own right.

I've done Glastonbury a few times now, but have to say  you do get good coverage now on TV I must add


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17714139/sir-paul-mccartney-headline-glastonbury-festival/
Minge
« Reply #1 on: February 21, 2022, 07:47:01 AM »
Fucking terrible .
headset
« Reply #2 on: February 21, 2022, 09:18:56 AM »
monkey

He is a fucking music legend
Winston
« Reply #3 on: February 21, 2022, 10:31:54 AM »
Quote from: Minge on February 21, 2022, 07:47:01 AM
Fucking terrible .



I hope he performs the frog song
Minge
« Reply #4 on: February 21, 2022, 01:05:27 PM »
I hope he pegs it , my 4 signature sgt pepper album will be worth more .
Then just fucking ringpiece  to go
Winston
« Reply #5 on: February 21, 2022, 01:28:52 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 21, 2022, 01:05:27 PM
I hope he pegs it , my 4 signature sgt pepper album will be worth more .
Then just fucking ringpiece  to go

What do you think thats worth?
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:39:05 PM »
Id maybe go as high as £25 for it if you are selling
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:11:04 PM »
Just shows how poor the current music scene is now that they have to resort to someone his age to headline.

What was the last great band to come out of the Uk? Struggling to think of anyone in the last decade.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:53:53 AM »
Its a fucking tragedy watching all these pensioners waddle around the stage, with their voices and hips all gone. Ive seen McCartney,  rod Stewart and Elvis costello perform on TV in recent weeks and had to watch it through my fingers it was so embarrassing. Need to know when to quit.
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:40:36 AM »
*Wings - The band the Beatles could of been
