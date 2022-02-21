Welcome,
February 23, 2022, 11:47:14 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
Author
Topic: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival (Read 232 times)
headset
Posts: 5 180
Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
on:
February 21, 2022, 06:47:44 AM
That's a good catch for Glastenbury after it was canceled last time.
You can't beat a bit of the Beatles and, McCartney himself is a superstar in his own right.
I've done Glastonbury a few times now, but have to say you do get good coverage now on TV I must add
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17714139/sir-paul-mccartney-headline-glastonbury-festival/
Minge
Posts: 10 857
Superstar
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #1 on:
February 21, 2022, 07:47:01 AM
Fucking terrible .
headset
Posts: 5 180
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #2 on:
February 21, 2022, 09:18:56 AM
He is a fucking music legend
Winston
Posts: 866
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #3 on:
February 21, 2022, 10:31:54 AM
Quote from: Minge on February 21, 2022, 07:47:01 AM
Fucking terrible .
I hope he performs the frog song
Minge
Posts: 10 857
Superstar
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #4 on:
February 21, 2022, 01:05:27 PM
I hope he pegs it , my 4 signature sgt pepper album will be worth more .
Then just fucking ringpiece to go
Winston
Posts: 866
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #5 on:
February 21, 2022, 01:28:52 PM
Quote from: Minge on February 21, 2022, 01:05:27 PM
I hope he pegs it , my 4 signature sgt pepper album will be worth more .
Then just fucking ringpiece to go
What do you think thats worth?
Winston
Posts: 866
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 06:39:05 PM
Id maybe go as high as £25 for it if you are selling
Bernie
Posts: 7 480
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 11:11:04 PM
Just shows how poor the current music scene is now that they have to resort to someone his age to headline.
What was the last great band to come out of the Uk? Struggling to think of anyone in the last decade.
