February 23, 2022, 07:53:29 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
Topic: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival (Read 208 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
on:
February 21, 2022, 06:47:44 AM »
That's a good catch for Glastenbury after it was canceled last time.
You can't beat a bit of the Beatles and, McCartney himself is a superstar in his own right.
I've done Glastonbury a few times now, but have to say you do get good coverage now on TV I must add
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17714139/sir-paul-mccartney-headline-glastonbury-festival/
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 857
Superstar
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #1 on:
February 21, 2022, 07:47:01 AM »
Fucking terrible .
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #2 on:
February 21, 2022, 09:18:56 AM »
He is a fucking music legend
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 864
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #3 on:
February 21, 2022, 10:31:54 AM »
Quote from: Minge on February 21, 2022, 07:47:01 AM
Fucking terrible .
I hope he performs the frog song
«
Last Edit: February 21, 2022, 10:43:21 AM by Winston
»
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 857
Superstar
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #4 on:
February 21, 2022, 01:05:27 PM »
I hope he pegs it , my 4 signature sgt pepper album will be worth more .
Then just fucking ringpiece to go
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 864
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #5 on:
February 21, 2022, 01:28:52 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 21, 2022, 01:05:27 PM
I hope he pegs it , my 4 signature sgt pepper album will be worth more .
Then just fucking ringpiece to go
What do you think thats worth?
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 864
Re: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:39:05 PM »
Id maybe go as high as £25 for it if you are selling
Logged
