Author Topic: Sir Paul McCartney will headline this years Glastonbury Festival  (Read 93 times)
« on: Today at 06:47:44 AM »
That's a good catch for Glastenbury after it was canceled last time.



You can't beat a bit of the Beatles and, McCartney himself is a superstar in his own right.

I've done Glastonbury a few times now, but have to say  you do get good coverage now on TV I must add


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/17714139/sir-paul-mccartney-headline-glastonbury-festival/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:47:01 AM »
Fucking terrible .
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:18:56 AM »
monkey

He is a fucking music legend
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:31:54 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:47:01 AM
Fucking terrible .



I hope he performs the frog song
